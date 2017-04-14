Morning Report: FieldTurf’s Latest Sticky Situation

For months, Ashly McGlone has been reporting on how San Diego County schools spent millions in taxpayer funds for new FieldTurf fields, only to have them promptly fall apart.
The turf company then demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars from schools to upgrade their defective fields, but some of those aren’t doing well either. The latest solution: a thousand gallons of glue, reports McGlone.
“During a weeklong process, crews vacuum up all the crumb rubber and sand infill cushioning between the grass blades, pour on the glue, then re-apply the infill in layers,” McGlone writes.
San Diego Unified School District e-mails obtained by McGlone show that at both Patrick Henry High School, which purchased a FieldTurf field in 2012 for $504,000, and Serra High School, which purchased its field in 2012 for $528,000, FieldTurf hopes glue will fix the problem.
“There are no safety or health issues related to any FieldTurf fields, or related to any process the Company uses to address a potential issue with any field,” FieldTurf said in a statement.
