Every Question, Concern and Criticism from SANDAG’s Board When it Learned of Its Massive Shortfall

SANDAG officials insist local oversight, not Sacramento control, is the best way to deal with the agency’s burgeoning scandal. We took a look at the rigorous oversight they provided when staff first disclosed the $17 billion shortfall facing the agency.

    Photo by Andrew Keatts
    SANDAG chief economist Ray Major addresses a SANDAG board meeting.
    Partner Voices
    By |

    A bill in Sacramento  would overhaul SANDAG , and board members for the regional agency have settled on their argument against it.

    Local control.

    SANDAG collects tax revenue and spends it on major transportation projects throughout the county. The board is made up of local elected officials.

    But now the agency  is facing a scandal , which is why Sacramento took notice.

    SANDAG staff relied on a false forecast for a tax measure last year, misleading voters on how much revenue the tax would bring in. The agency also spent a year pretending its spending plan was $8 billion cheaper than it really was. Leaders have since admitted both of these facts, and that SANDAG is now facing a $17 billion shortfall. They’re hiring a law firm to investigate what happened.

    Dealing with these problems, board members say, is a matter best left to them.

    Support Independent Journalism Today

    “Reforms of this type should start, be debated, and decided locally,” said SANDAG board chair and County Supervisor Ron Roberts at a recent county board hearing.

    We decided to look into a recent example of that oversight.

    In December, SANDAG staff delivered a 37 minute presentation outlining for the first time that it had been relying on a false forecast and that its project costs increased by $8 billion.

    Here’s how the board reacted to that revelation.

    Photo courtesy of Kristine Alessio

    Photo courtesy of Catherine Blakespear

    Photo by Sam Hodgson

    La Mesa Councilwoman Kristine Alessio:
    Download Audio

    Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear:
    Download Audio

    San Diego Council President Myrtle Cole:
    Download Audio

    Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

    Photo courtesy of City of San Marcos

    Photo courtesy of Carrie Downey

    Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina:
    Download Audio

    San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond:
    Download Audio

    Coronado Councilwoman Carrie Downey:
    Download Audio

    Photo by Sam Hodgson

    Photo courtesy of Jerry Jones

    Photo courtesy of City of Santee

    County Supervisor Diane Jacob:
    Download Audio

    Lemon Grove Councilman Jerry Jones:
    Download Audio

    Santee Mayor John Minto:
    Download Audio

    Photo courtesy of Judy Ritter

    Ron Roberts

    Photo by Bianca Bruno

    Vista Mayor Judy Ritter:
    Download Audio

    County Supervisor Ron Roberts:
    Download Audio

    Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas:
    Download Audio

    Photo courtesy of Resolusean Photography

    Photo courtesy of Steve Vaus

    Photo by Sam Hodgson

    Del Mar Vice Mayor Terry Sinnott:
    Download Audio

    Poway Mayor Steve Vaus:
    Download Audio

    Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood:
    Download Audio

    Photo by Sam Hodgson

    San Diego Councilwoman Lorie Zapf: “In the interest of time, I’m going to move on, I have to leave here too, so.”

    Roberts: “In the interest of time I’m going to applaud your action.”

    Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and National City Mayor Ron Morrison were absent that day. They didn’t get to say anything either.

      This article relates to: Government, News

      Written by Andrew Keatts

      I'm Andrew Keatts, a reporter for Voice of San Diego. Please contact me if you'd like at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

      Partner Voices

      Comments

      We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

      1 comments
        Livefyre
      Newest | Oldest
      Bob Gardner
      Bob Gardner subscriber

      Our politicians at their best. With everything going on in this state, this county, and this city (all of them in the county), tis time to vote every politician out of office. Then the next thing is to put an initiative on the ballot that no politician can receive any government pension (except Social Security) for their time in office. This ludicrousness has got to stop. Politicians can always find money for their pet projects and justify every stupid action they take. Tis time for the voters here to stand up and say, hell no we're not going to take it anymore. We need to elect people who will SERVE the people and make the bureaucrats do their jobs.