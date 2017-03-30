Every Question, Concern and Criticism from SANDAG’s Board When it Learned of Its Massive Shortfall

A bill in Sacramento would overhaul SANDAG , and board members for the regional agency have settled on their argument against it.

Local control.

SANDAG collects tax revenue and spends it on major transportation projects throughout the county. The board is made up of local elected officials.

But now the agency is facing a scandal , which is why Sacramento took notice.

SANDAG staff relied on a false forecast for a tax measure last year, misleading voters on how much revenue the tax would bring in. The agency also spent a year pretending its spending plan was $8 billion cheaper than it really was. Leaders have since admitted both of these facts, and that SANDAG is now facing a $17 billion shortfall. They’re hiring a law firm to investigate what happened.

Dealing with these problems, board members say, is a matter best left to them.