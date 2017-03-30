Father Joe’s: San Diego Needs More Homes to End Homelessness

Teresita Petros crochets in her unit at the Village Place Apartments, part of Father Joe's Villages.

Father Joe’s Village’s bold announcement that it plans to add 2,000 housing units over the next five years is also a bold declaration: San Diego’s homelessness problem is a housing problem.

The nonprofit has for decades focused on moving homeless San Diegans off the streets. But officials repeatedly emphasized at a Thursday press conference that they’re missing their most crucial asset in that fight as street homelessness booms countywide.

“Our region’s homelessness crisis will not be resolved until we create more housing that people can afford,” Father Joe’s CEO Jim Vargas said.

To address that, Father Joe’s wants to invest $531 million in public and private dollars in permanent housing for people who are now homeless. They plan to renovate more than a dozen motels at locations to be determined, build hundreds of new units and transform some of those they’ve already got into apartments.

It’s a daring pitch that comes with significant challenges, including the need to raise more than $100 million in private cash and to push contentious projects through often-grueling public processes.

And it marks the climax of a years-long shift for an organization best known for its shelter and short-term housing programs.