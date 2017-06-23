Four Takeaways on the South Bay’s Hidden Homelessness Crisis

Different numbers tell different stories about homelessness.
In the latest annual homeless census, homelessness in the South Bay was down 21 percent – the largest drop in the county.
But that count and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development take a narrow view on who’s homeless: They count a person as homeless if he or she is living in a place not meant for human habitation, in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing.
A different homeless count, one done by the Department of Education, paints a more startling picture of thousands of families struggling for stable housing.
For a child to be homeless in the eyes of the Department of Education, they need to “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.”
That means if a child is couch-surfing, or if they and their family are living in a motel, trailer park, campground, substandard or overcrowded living situation or in an emergency or homeless shelter – schools consider them homeless.