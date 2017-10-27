Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push

Pushed out of downtown, homeless people are moving to the San Diego River, a population shift likely to create new problems this winter.
This month, the San Diego River Park Foundation found 101 homeless camps in Mission Valley, the stretch of river nearest to downtown. That’s more camps there than the foundation has found along the entire river since it started counting in 2008. Last October, it counted just 56 camps in Mission Valley.
The city has focused for months on getting homeless people off the streets downtown. It opened one city-run camp and plans to open others in coming months.
But the River Park Foundation’s figures suggest one effect of the street-clearing is simply to move the people – and the city’s political and civic problems – from one part of San Diego to another.
“You push a balloon on one side, it pushes out on the other side,” said Rob Hutsel, the River Park Foundation’s executive director.
It’s not just the San Diego River that is seeing an influx of homeless people since enforcement efforts have ramped up downtown. The head of the Balboa Park Conservancy recently said the homeless population in the park doubled as the city stepped up enforcement and street cleaning downtown.