How Much Does the California Lottery Provide San Diego Schools? A Drop in the Bucket

By Ashly McGlone |
The California Lottery has sent cash to the state’s public schools and community colleges for more than three decades, but the payday may be smaller than you think and certainly isn’t the cure-all some voters hoped.
In fact, public records show state lottery money is often a small drop in a much larger bucket that is a school district’s annual budget.
Nonetheless, every time school budget problems are in the news, readers always want to know: What about the lotto?
Here is Voice of San Diego’s crack at answering that question broadly, and specifically for San Diego Unified, which is working to cut $116.6 million from next year’s budget.