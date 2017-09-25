Introducing the Environment Report

Since I joined Voice of San Diego in April 2015 to cover the environment, I’ve focused largely on how we get our water and power. Much of both come to San Diego from hundreds of miles away.
Here and all along the way, there’s a lot going on. The Environment Report is a new way to get some of this information to you. It’ll come out every other week.
It’ll be a mix of news tidbits and analysis that don’t fit in the other stories we do, and some of the best insights and great reporting from elsewhere.
If you have any tips, comments or questions, please email me at ry@vosd.org.
About That Energy Study-of-a-Study
Over the summer, consultants hired by the city of San Diego finished a big report on what would happen if the city entered the energy market and became a community choice aggregator, or CCA. According to the report, it’s possible for the city to provide greener and cheaper power than San Diego Gas & Electric.
If true, that’s a big deal. The city wants to have a fossil fuel-free supply of power by 2035. And customers obviously want lower bills.