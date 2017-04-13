The Latest FieldTurf Issue Is Nothing 1,000 Gallons of Glue Won’t Fix

Workers at Ponca City High School's Sullins Stadium in Oklahoma prep for adhesive to be applied to the field.

The turf company that has had problems throughout San Diego and the country has another sticky situation on its hands, and has turned to dumping loads of glue on weak fields to make them stronger.

San Diego County schools, along with other schools across the nation, shelled out millions in taxpayer money for new FieldTurf fields, only to have them quickly fall apart. The company then demanded more money to upgrade schools to a better product, called Revolution.

The Revolution turf, which can cost public high schools $400,000 to $900,000 per field, is supposed to be strong enough to withstand the beating from student athletes and is guaranteed under warranty to last eight years. Schools that received defective turf were forced to pay thousands more for supposedly sturdier turf – and now that turf is falling apart too.

In some cases, FieldTurf is replacing weak Revolution fields entirely, and recently did so for free at Torrey Pines High in December. But elsewhere, like at Patrick Henry High School and Serra High School in San Diego, as well as Ponca City High School in Oklahoma, records show FieldTurf is hoping glue will fix the problem.

FieldTurf crews are dumping a thousand gallons of latex glue called Beybond on top of the Revolution fields. During a weeklong process, crews vacuum up all the crumb rubber and sand infill cushioning between the grass blades, pour on the glue, then re-apply the infill in layers.

FieldTurf documents sent to San Diego Unified in October 2015 by turf salesman Tim Coury blamed the issues on a polyurethane “breakdown on the backing” of the turf rolls. The topical glue remedy was described as “non-invasive,” and FieldTurf claims in the documents that testing so far indicated there was “no negative impact on drainage,” often a selling point for the company.