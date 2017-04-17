Lead Impacted Hundreds of San Diego Kids Even Before the Latest Scare

Lead was a problem for hundreds of San Diego children even before the latest scare involving San Diego Unified, records from the county health department show.
Last year, public health officials found hundreds of children in San Diego County with elevated levels of lead in their blood.
The children are at risk for a host of health problems, including behavioral disorders.
The county health department’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program collected blood test data from 37,574 of the county’s 250,000 children under the age of 6, which is when children are at most risk of problems from lead exposure.
Of those, 91 had what the county considers especially dangerous levels of lead in their blood. Another 680 had elevated levels that could still be high enough to cause intellectual impairments.
Right now, parents and students have been alarmed by several schools that have found lead in the water because of decaying plumbing or fixtures inside of the school.