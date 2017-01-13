Morning Report: Adios, Chargers

It happened. At just around 8 a.m. Thursday, sports radio hosts and Twitter users no longer had to rely on anonymous sources. And they lost any optimism they had that it wasn’t actually real.
They got the words directly from Chargers President Dean Spanos, who wrote that he was moving the team to Los Angeles. He informed staff and by the afternoon, he was in Los Angeles on a media tour of sorts. By evening, well, he was with this hairy guy.
Spanos confirmed the team will play the 2017 football season as the Los Angeles Chargers at a soccer stadium in Carson, while they wait for a new stadium to be built in Inglewood. The Chargers immediately published a new logo and began selling tickets (Editor: That site has a strange poem about fighting for LA that is worth mocking.)
After 56 years, San Diego no longer has an NFL football team.