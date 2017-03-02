Morning Report: Another Big Project, Another Ballot Threat

Signature-gatherers can raise some serious cash in California. And San Diego keeps providing them lots of work opportunities.
The plan to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site as a soccer and SDSU football stadium plus housing and other amenities will soon start gathering signatures. If the group backing the plan, FS Investors, gets enough signatures to put the plan on the ballot, the City Council could have the option to just bypass a public vote and OK the plan outright.
If that happens, it likely won’t be the end of things, writes Scott Lewis.
In a new story, Lewis games out the politics of the plan, and predicts it could meet the same fate that has challenged so many big projects and plans in San Diego over the last few years. One Paseo, the minimum wage, Barrio Logan’s community plan, a mall in Carlsbad: They all had to contend with voter referendums that either killed them, delayed them or forced them to scale back their ambitions.
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations