Morning Report: What We Know About Lead in San Diego Schools’ Water

Lead is bad, especially for kids who can suffer learning disabilities and other health problems when exposed to even just low levels of the toxic metal.

In the last few months, three San Diego schools have reported issues with lead in the water. It’s an alarming situation, but Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard is out with a useful guide to what we know and don’t know about it.

Rivard explains that the problems so far seem to be with old pipes and water fixtures at the schools, which means San Diego’s overall drinking water supply is safe. He also reports that the school system is working to have every school in the district tested before the start of summer.

But Rivard also describes how regular tests of the water we drink are extremely limited, detailing a system that leaves out entire neighborhoods, including the low-income neighborhoods where the schools with lead in the water are located.

East Village Is Exploding With Growth

To get home from work every day, I take the State Route 94 exit from Interstate 5. The elevated ramp loops across the edge of East Village, opening up a great view of the neighborhood’s current building boom.

I’ve counted at least seven cranes popping up from construction sites scattered across East Village. I wanted to know more about what it was like to live or work in the middle of all that construction, so I teamed up with photographer Mike Sumoto and put together a photo essay and talked to people who live and work there about what it’s like to live in a former warehouse district that’s quickly transforming into a dense downtown neighborhood.