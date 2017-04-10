Morning Report: Small Cities Don’t Like the SANDAG Reform Bill

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher’s AB 805 would reform SANDAG with a series of oversight measures.
The bill was written after Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts revealed that the regional transportation agency misled the public by knowingly relying on flawed revenue forecasts and also failed to disclose an $8 billion project cost increase.
On top of the reforms, though, the bill would also make the votes on SANDAG’s board proportional to each city’s population, which would give bigger cities more power.
Small cities don’t like that part of the plan, and as Keatts reports, they’re now lining up to oppose Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill.
Gonzalez Fletcher isn’t fazed. She told Keatts that she doesn’t expect the votes to influence the Legislature. She also said she has Gov. Jerry Brown’s ear on the issue. And while she’s open to making some tweaks to the bill, she said she’s going to keep pushing for SANDAG reform.
“It’s San Diego – it’s the epitome of the old boy’s network,” she said. “They’ve maintained their personal power for decades, and this upsets that.”