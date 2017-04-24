Morning Report: San Diego Unified Unlawfully Kept Emails Secret

The California Public Records Act says public agencies have to release information when journalists or any members of the public ask to see it. There are, of course, some records that are exempt, but sometimes agencies claim those exemptions to keep records secret.
Such was the case when San Diego Unified School District withheld certain emails last year during Voice of San Diego’s investigation of former San Diego Unified board member Marne Foster. Our series of stories led to a criminal conviction and ultimately unseated Foster.
The district said some requested emails weren’t released because of a public records exemption that lets agencies withhold records and conversations wherein public employees deliberate over policy.
Voice of San Diego sued the school district over the emails, and in March, a Superior Court judge ruled in VOSD’s favor, finding that San Diego Unified had indeed improperly withheld emails between district staff, school board members and Superintendent Cindy Marten.
VOSD’s Mario Koran explains that the emails confirm previously reported findings and “shed new light on the way San Diego Unified kept emails and documents hidden from the public’s view while one of its school board members was under investigation.”
• Voice of San Diego isn’t the only media outlet that has a hard time getting information from San Diego Unified. The district this year was awarded the San Diego Society of Professional Journalist’s “Wall Award” for dodging requests from VOSD, NBC 7 and 10News.