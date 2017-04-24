Morning Report: San Diego Unified Unlawfully Kept Emails Secret

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Activist Back in U.S. After Mysterious Ordeal

San Diego migrant activist Hugo Castro is back in San Diego, where he’s receiving medical treatment for injuries after a harrowing and mysterious ordeal that left him severely beaten on the side of a road in Mexico.

KPBS reporter Jean Guerrero has been following the story closely. She reported Sunday that Castro’s partner posted news of Castro’s return to the United States on Facebook.

ICYMI, we talked to Guerrero about Castro’s work, his disappearance and more on the most recent episode of the weekly VOSD Podcast.

SANDAG Reform Bill Moves Forward; Small Cities’ Worries Continue

A bill that would reform SANDAG and change the oversight structure of the regional transportation agency passed a committee vote last week, and that has some local leaders of small cities continuing to express their concerns about how places with smaller populations will get the short end of the deal.

East County Magazine quotes a letter from Lemon Grove Councilman Jerry Jones, who says AB 805 would be spell the “end of the regional collaboration and decision-making.”

On Tuesday, La Mesa’s City Council will consider hiring a lobbyist to advocate against AB 805 on La Mesa’s behalf.

Written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, thebill would ramp up oversight of the agency and give cities with larger populations more control over SANDAG’s decision-making.

Voice of San Diego’s series on SANDAG shows the agency knowingly misled voters and relied on a faulty economic forecast, while also hiding ballooning project costs from the public.

Weekend News Roundup

• An estimated 15,000 people marched through downtown San Diego in support of science Saturday. (NBC 7)

• California hasn’t executed an inmate in over a decade, but the Associated Press reports that the state could “come close to resuming executions in the next year.”

• San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Dan McSwain is appalled by the latest homeless census numbers. Part of the problem, he says: “Put simply, the overall response of city officials is in slow motion.”

• District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis’ likely run for county supervisor won’t be easy. (U-T)

• The U-T does the math on California’s new gas tax, adding it to other gas taxes and fees already in effect, and finds that that state “is on pace to come within one cent of having the highest gasoline tax burden in the country.”

• The schedules for the 2017 NFL season are out and the draft is this week, which led U-T sports writer Kevin Acee to ponder how Chargers fans are now navigating the team’s absence.

• The Union-Tribune’s community almanac is officially a thing.

Social Media Moments

• This guy who ran in Sunday’s La Jolla marathon dressed in a suit and sombrero made me LOL. So did this costumed, creative sign-maker who took part in Saturday’s march for science.

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.