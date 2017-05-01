Morning Report: Top DA Candidate Talks ICE, Body Cameras and More

Summer Stephan has been with the San Diego County district attorney’s office for more than 25 years.
Soon, she could be running the place.
District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis will resign in July to focus on her likely run for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. She’s hand-picked Stephan to fill in for the remainder of her term. The county supervisors will yay or nay Dumanis’ recommendation this week.
But whether Stephan slides into the DA seat in the next few days, she will be running for district attorney in 2018.
Our Sara Libby sat down with Stephan to get her take on the criminal justice issues that have dominated recent local policy discussions. In an in-depth Q-and-A, the two talk about the backlog of untested rape kits, police body camera policies, immigration officials in local jails and more.
Stephan said in an ideal world all rape kits would be tested, but also had a surprising caveat: She argues there could be downsides to testing them all, a relative departure from many public officials across the country who argue all kits should be tested.