Morning Report: Still No Principal for Lincoln High

Lincoln High, which has been without a permanent principal for nearly a year, will head into another school year without a permanent principal.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten has decided to extend the search for a permanent replacement into a second year – something highly unusual, reports VOSD’s Mario Koran.

“The protracted search amplifies the sense of disruption and disorganization that Lincoln parents have repeatedly vocalized,” Koran writes. “It’s been years since Lincoln High reopened with a gleaming $129 million campus, and the school is spinning. Leaders come and go, each bringing new reforms. Rows of classrooms sit empty. In that decade, Lincoln has lost four permanent principals.”

Koran includes a letter from Cindy Barros, the head of the school’s parent-teacher organization, that details how she saw the latest failed principal search.

Barros writes that Marten didn’t hire the candidate selected by a community panel, made up of teachers, staff, students, community members, the current sitting principal and an area superintendent. The decision not to appoint him was “unacceptable, disrespectful and downright malicious,” she wrote.

Border Report: Fate of Border Wall Still in Flux

After failing to secure funding for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” border wall in the most recent round of budget negotiations, the fate of the structure remains uncertain.