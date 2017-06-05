Morning Report: Support for Desal Drying Up?

I would like to donate $

Voting on Voting in November

San Diego City Council has a big decision coming Monday: whether to approve Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s budget, which includes $5 million for a November special election.

On the ballot would be the mayor’s proposal to fund the expansion of the Convention Center, increased homeless services and road repairs, and the SoccerCity proposal to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site.

Four City Council members have already come out against holding a special election, but the four Republicans and Democratic Council President Myrtle Cole could keep the special election alive on Monday.

The Union-Tribune’s editorial board thinks that’s exactly what the City Council should do – keep the money to fund a special election in the budget for now so full hearings on the two controversial proposals can move forward as planned later this month.

Monday’s vote is hardly the toughest hurdle the mayor will have to overcome on his path to holding a special election and getting the proposals he supports in front of voters sooner than the 2018 general election. On Friday, VOSD’s Scott Lewis explained how labor groups are already mounting what could prove to become lethal opposition.

• Over the weekend, former City Councilwoman Donna Frye came out against the mayor’s bayfront Convention Center expansion plan and touted the benefits of the Fifth Avenue Landing Hotel & Marina proposal that’s already in place for the plot of land where the Convention Center would be built. Here’s some background from VOSD on that project.

Weekend News Roundup

• A San Marcos-based company admitted to illegally dumping dirty portable toilet water into municipal sewers. The sneaky practice saved the company over $4 million in disposal fees. (U-T)

• Many critical comments and questions were fired at Rep. Darrell Issa at his town hall meeting in San Juan Capistrano Saturday morning. (NBC 7)

• Union-Tribune sports writer Michael Gehlken was let go from his job earlier this year. NPR’s weekly sports show, “Only a Game,” has the story behind Gehlken’s last piece for the newspaper, and it involves the Chargers leaving San Diego and an incredibly touching story about the team’s public relations director, who stayed for an admirable reason.

• A U.S. congressional delegation met with a group of deported U.S. military veterans in Tijuana Saturday, who said they had paid for their crimes and wanted to be able to return to the United States. (U-T)

• San Diego’s new downtown $555.5 million state courthouse is set to open this week. (U-T)

• Demonstrators marched in San Diego Saturday, joining a nationwide effort to demand an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. (NBC 7)

• David Ross, better known as San Diego’s “Water Man” and who provides drinking water to the homeless, has been profiled before, but this detailed story by the U-T’s Dan McSwain is read-worthy even if you think you know Ross’ story.

• Harriette Thompson at 94 became the oldest woman ever to run a half marathon when she crossed the finish line at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Sunday. (NBC 7)

Kinsee Morlan is engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org.

Written by Kinsee Morlan