Morning Report: City Council Axes Special Election Funding

The City Council on Monday approved the city’s annual budget.
But in the 8-1 vote, the Council removed $5 million for a special election from Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed budget. That leaves uncertain the fate of the SoccerCity plan and convention center expansion, two items the mayor wanted voters to take up this fall. But neither plan is totally dead.
The Council’s changes to the mayor’s budget took out the election funding, and added in more funding for the Police Department, homeless services and to put toward the debt at Qualcomm Stadium.
In a statement after the vote, Faulconer said he would keep the changes to police funding but plans to put the special election funding back in.
“I intend to use my veto authority to restore the special election funding, while still retaining the added funding for our police, so the City Council can take an up-or-down vote on these urgent ballot measures. The City Council should not ignore these time-sensitive issues – and give San Diegans the opportunity to vote this year,” Faulconer said in the statement.
The Council can override a veto with six votes but only five councilmembers disagree with him.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
Trump is everywhere. On every issue he is behind it or on top of it or beside it, lurking in the shadows. If DC has " Deep State" we have "Deep Trump". Be afraid , be very afraid. The preceding was not paid for by "Deep Trump" 2039.
No one living or dead should be held responsible for its content. Also, no animals were harmed during the writing of this paragraph. Your mileage may vary.
Lo and behold, we have our own Donald Trump in San Diego. Mayor Faulconer will not be stopped by anything like a City Council vote. His minions are pushing for a Soccer City and he will by damn have the vote for it/them by using his veto power to force citizens into a special election. Heaven knows he needs those minions to fund his run for Governor.