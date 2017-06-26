Morning Report: SANDAG Big Interest-Rate Bets

SANDAG bet against big, experienced banks like Goldman Sachs and are, so far, losing the bet leaving taxpayers are on the hook for millions.
Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and Ashly McGlone explain how the regional transportation agency bought into an investment called interest-rate swaps. The agency essentially bet that interest rates would rise.
Interest rates did not rise. Now the agency has spent millions to get out of part of the bad bets while a large liability hangs over it.
“All of that taxpayer money was supposed to go to regional transportation and infrastructure projects,” write Keatts and McGlone.
Before the 2008 economic downturn, investment managers sold many government agencies on the derivatives — San Diego officials saw it as a surefire, risk-free side bet when SANDAG borrowed money to fulfill its promises from the 2004 extension of a half-cent sales tax.
SANDAG leaders still say everything is fine.