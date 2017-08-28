Morning Report: Trust Us, We Don’t Profile, Says Border Patrol

The head of San Diego’s Border Patrol says agents definitely don’t take race or ethnicity into account when they stop someone they think might be guilty of an immigration violation. So what do agents look for? They won’t say, reports Mario Koran.

San Diego Border Patrol Chief Richard Barlow says agents are trained to look for “articulable facts that link folks to smuggling activities or criminal activities,” but that he won’t divulge what those facts or links are because “to do so would divulge law enforcement techniques that may jeopardize the agency’s mission.”

Even if Border Patrol agents were profiling people based on race, though, they wouldn’t necessarily be doing anything wrong: The Justice Department exempted Border Patrol from new rules reining in profiling in 2014.

Still, to civil liberties advocates the lack of clarity makes it seem like Border Patrol agents can stop or detain anyone, for any reason. In some cases, for example, agents cited things like a driver sitting up straight in their presence as reason for a stop.

“So not only is the Border Patrol unwilling to tell members of the public what we need to know to assess whether the agency is acting legally – in addition, the agency’s position seems to be ‘whatever we decide to do is fine’ – which is a real threat to community safety, accountability and transparency,” said one ACLU attorney.

Layoffs and Staffing Still Unclear as School Starts

Speaking of government agencies that don’t want to provide details about matters that impact the public …