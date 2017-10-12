Morning Report: SANDAG Is in for Major Changes

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed AB 805, a bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher that, among other things, dramatically shifts the balance of power at the San Diego Association of Governments.
The overhaul of the regional planning agency follows a year in which the agency has been enveloped by a scandal revealed by Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts.
The bill shifts power at the agency toward more liberal urban cores like San Diego and Chula Vista and away from smaller cities that tend to be more conservative. It also creates a new layer of oversight, and allows agencies like MTS and the North County Transit District to initiate their own tax measures.
Keatts explains all the changes the bill will make, including the wins for organized labor, and details how SANDAG plans to respond.
