Morning Report: The $531 Million Homeless Plan

SANDAG Leaders on Accountability

Now that state assemblymembers have begun discussing a proposal to overhaul the way SANDAG works, board members of that agency are arguing such proposals should start at the local level, not from state mandate. Andrew Keatts decided to check in on all the questions, concerns and ideas for improvement SANDAG board members expressed at a recent meeting where it was revealed the agency had overshot projections to the tune of billions.

Spoiler alert: I hope you like the sound of crickets.

• If SANDAG has any money, one thing it might decide to do is install a pedestrian and bicycle “tube” on to the Coronado Bay Bridge. (NBC 7)

School Water Contamination Just Getting Started

With all the high technology we are throwing at our schools these days, none came in more handy in detecting the presence of toxins in one school’s water than a good old fashioned dog and his trusty nose. Served water from the tap in the classroom at San Diego Cooperative Charter School, the pooch declined. That’s when the teacher noticed something strange about the water.

Tests revealed multiple issues with the schools water, not the least of which was the presence of too much lead.

Mario Koran and Ry Rivard round up everything we know about toxic levels of lead at the campus, which is also home to Emerson-Bandini Elementary School. “Officials are setting off to test every school in the district,” they write. Unlike residences, schools’ water supplies don’t have to be periodically tested, so the what the results of the testing will be is anyone’s guess.

Soccer City: San Diego Explained

The battle for Qualcomm Stadium and its land is back in the spotlight now that a group associated with Major League Soccer is moving to get a proposal in front of voters for approval to build a stadium and an entertainment district. They’ve got one big problem right now, though: San Diego State University isn’t expressing support for the plan being proposed, but instead its leaders are saying they could do a project on their own. Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Monica Dean teamed up to show what’s going down at the Q in our most recent San Diego Explained.

San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey tweeted that he had no opinion on the project as a whole but he did believe it should go to a public vote.

Lightning Round

• The San Diego Reader takes a look at who is funding pricey perks for Mayor Faulconer’s staff, like a private jet and limo for his top homeless advisor Stacie Spector.

• You can now buy some of your trolley, bus and train tickets on your smart phone. (KPBS)

• Poway Unified is going into mediation in their dispute with former Superintendent John Collins over accusations he took improper payments. (Union-Tribune)

• The California State Teachers Retirement System “has about 63.7 percent of the assets it needs to pay the benefits it owes,” a $97 billion gap, the Sacremento Bee reports.

• In November, voters approved a $2 per pack tax on cigarettes. In April, smokers will start paying up. (KPBS)

• Police tools that monitor entire neighborhoods reveal how only one in four shootings are reported to police. (Union-Tribune)

• A San Diego judge has signaled approval for the settlement reached in the recent lawsuits involving Trump University. (New York Times)

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

Written by Seth Hall

