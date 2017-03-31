Morning Report: The $531 Million Homeless Plan

All week San Diegans have been waiting to hear the details of a plan expected from Father Joe’s Village that would be a significant effort to change the direction of homelessness in San Diego. On Thursday, details of the plan were announced, to the tune of $531 million in investments to add 2,000 units of affordable housing to San Diego.
Lisa Halverstadt reports the plan is bold, requiring significant investment from both the public and private sectors, not to mention the political will to push through construction plans that often get bogged down in the normal process. And it’s a change of approach for Father Joe’s itself, which normally focus on shelters and services. “Current leaders at Father Joe’s have become convinced they must focus on permanent housing,” Halverstadt reports.
• The Union-Tribune breaks down some of the numbers of the proposal, like 760 new units and 1,240 units at 17 hotels and motels.
Unions Mum on Energy Overhaul
As San Diego mulls the possibility of taking over the job of buying the region’s power, a job it would take away from San Diego Gas and Electric, Ry Rivard points out how local labor unions have so far kept quiet about whether they support the plan. There are two chapters of the electrical worker labor union in San Diego, one of them is made up of SDG&E employees. They say they are working on formalizing their positions.
It could go two ways, Rivard writes. “If San Diego unions followed the path of Bay Area unions, labor here might send a letter saying there wasn’t a ‘snowball’s chance in hell’ of labor’s cooperation.” But plans to do this same thing in other cities haven’t always met with labor resistance. In Los Angeles, the local union welcomed the effort for its focus on local power generation and jobs.
• In related news, SDG&E’s parent company Sempra earned $7 billion in profit and paid zero taxes from 2008 to 2015, and in fact received $34 million back from the government. (Union-Tribune)