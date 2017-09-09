Morning Report: Success of Mid-Coast Trolley Could Come Down to Buses

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Sen. Pat Bates, the Republican leader in the Senate, feared this bill would disenfranchise representatives in smaller cities: “Think hard folks, this could affect your district if it becomes precedent-setting, that Sacramento starts dictating to local agencies how votes will be counted.” The bill has to head back to the Assembly before it can move on to the governor.

Other new bills are on their way to the governor’s desk, including:

• Sen. Toni Akins bill giving prosecutors a new tool in targeting sex traffickers.

• Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s bill allowing students to wear cultural items during graduations.

• Assemblyman Brian Maienschein’s bill initiating the development of a Continuing Medical Education course for medical professionals focusing on identifying early symptoms of mental illness.

There’s also a fairly sizable list of bills that have died, including two bills we already suggested you watch out for, and a bill that would’ve allowed bars to stay open till 4 a.m. — why can’t we just have nice things? RIP.

VOSD Podcast: It All Comes Down to Poop

For this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andy Keatts invited Sara Libby into studio to discuss what exactly took the government so long to respond the Hepatitis A outbreak, and even longer to get anything done. Officials dealt with bureaucracy as usual as people we’re dying.

The trio discuss how the Hep A is spread, the effects of the outbreak throughout the city and the communities that have been hit the hardest.

And they talk about new marijuana regulations being brought before the City Council on Sept. 11. They’ll be making decisions on allowing manufacturing, cultivation, testing and distribution of pot.

• The New York Times’ California Today newsletter also zoomed in on the Hep A crisis. County Supervisor Greg Cox told the Times that he’s not satisfied with how long it took to place hand-washing stations downtown, a sluggish process first reported by VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt.

• The city announced on Friday it plans to start doing street washing downtown in a move to combat the outbreak, the Union-Tribune reports.

Quick News Hits

• Another blow for scandal-plagued Rep. Duncan Hunter: His chief of staff resigned Thursday. (Union-Tribune)

• Dean Spanos hopes that hiring LaDanian Tomlinson will help the Chargers hang onto San Diego fans. (ESPN)

• U-T: Trustees lowered projected returns for the city of San Diego’s pension system Friday. That would normally mean taxpayers would be on the hook to put more money into the pension system but the board overseeing the pension system also put the debt off into the future. In other words, they said the pension system would not be making as much from investments but they also managed to provide the city’s budget some relief.

Top Stories of the Week

These were the top five VOSD stories for the week of Sept. 1-8. For the full top 10 list, click here.

1. Meet the Megaflood: How ‘The Other Big One’ Could Devastate S.D.

A 2011 report envisions hundreds of billions in statewide damage, and researchers say it’s not even the worst-case scenario. (Randy Dotinga)

2. County, City Say They’re Taking Steps to Move Quickly on Hepatitis A Outbreak

After weeks of bureaucratic hand-wringing, San Diego County’s top official directed the city to allow hand-washing stations in at least 30 locations in the city – and the city’s pledging to act quickly. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. Call it the Anti-Drought: Water Officials Hope to Drive Up Water Usage

As recently as the first months of this year, Californians were asked to conserve water. Well, they did. And they still are. Now, that’s a problem. (Ry Rivard)

4. Turmoil Engulfs Somali Charter School in City Heights

A raft of complaints prompted a San Diego Unified investigation into the school, which found problems ranging from issues with special education to improper hiring practices. The school adamantly denies the findings. School leadership and the board have been disrupted by departures, and some parents have pulled their kids out. (Maya Srikrishnan)

5. City to Downtown Homeless: Don’t Get Comfortable

A hepatitis A outbreak disproportionately hitting San Diego’s homeless reveals a fundamental tenet of the city’s homeless policy. For years, the city has opted against giving a modicum of comfort to the homeless, while failing to put forward a long-term solution. (Lisa Halverstadt)

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

Written by Dallas McLaughlin

Partner Voices