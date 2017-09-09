Morning Report: Success of Mid-Coast Trolley Could Come Down to Buses

The $2.1 billion project that will extend the light rail from Old Town to University Town Center may not actually help commuters who need it the most, contributor Alon Levy writes.
Levy wrote that as the region waits for other major mass transit projects, we could increase the frequency and timing of the east-west lines from the beaches to the inland areas around Clairemont, which would increase the number of riders who could partake in the Mid-Coast line. This would also improve transit service between I-8 and La Jolla.
Lots of options, but limited funds.
No, That Grad Rate Report Doesn’t Disprove VOSD’s Reporting
Yesterday we talked about the new report from UC San Diego researchers that had officials at the San Diego Unified School District very pleased. But in their excitement, they decided to take a swipe at Voice of San Diego. Well, Scott Lewis isn’t going to just let that fly.
He took their charge and reread all our reporting plus the new report to see if we had gotten anything wrong.
Bills Live and Die in Sacramento
In the ongoing saga that is SANDAG, the lawmakers in Sacramento are still mulling big changes to the agency. AB 805, a bill introduced by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez meant to reform SANDAG passed through the Senate, reports Sara Libby in the Sacramento Report. But, not without debate.