Morning Report: The Great Hep A Delay

When one retired accountant in Banker’s Hill got hepatitis A in June, he had no idea the city and county of San Diego were grappling with a growing outbreak.
Very few people did. It would be several more weeks before major awareness campaigns began.
What took so long? In an exhaustive behind-the-scenes account of what happened, Lisa Halverstadt goes through the timeline — from an alert that the outbreak had started in March, to the mad scramble that followed her story several weeks ago highlighting the lack of urgency. Now, the outbreak is national news. Emergency shelters are coming. Sanitation stations have popped up across the city. Mass vaccinations are attracting long lines.
The mayor decided not to accompany a delegation of San Diegans visiting D.C. with the Chamber this week. It’s an annual trip he usually joins.
Halverstadt weaved in patients’ stories and various city and county leaders as they addressed the crisis with different levels of alarm.
• The U-T has also compiled a bunch of quotes and emails from city and county officials blaming one another over the handling of the outbreak.