Morning Report: Is a New Arena-Housing-Retail Plan in the Works?

Just when you thought it was safe to delete all your stadium talk e-mails and blog posts, the Sports Arena rears its head!
On the VOSD Podcast this week, Scott Lewis describes a polling call he received that floated changes to the coastal height limit and other zoning issues. The lease for the Valley View Casino Center, or San Diego Sports Arena, or circle thing next to Kobey’s Swap Meet, is up in 2020 and sits on public land.
Hosts Lewis, Sara Libby and Andy Keatts break down what changes to these restrictions could mean for the land, the city, and who might be benefiting from it all.
Also on the podcast this week: Keatts sat down with La Mesa City Councilman Colin Parent to discuss the future of driverless vehicles, and what that would mean for the city’s infrastructure and public planning.
Parent doesn’t mince words: “That’s all the more reason to be thinking critically about whether or not we should be spending as much money on, say, roads, or instead dedicating more funds to non-car infrastructure for public transit.”
Sacramento Report: New Kids on the Block Have the Right Stuff
San Diego sent some new faces to Sacramento this session: Assemblymen Todd Gloria and Randy Voepel. Transition isn’t always easy, and a new system means a lot of changes. Sara Libby had the chance talked to Voepel and Gloria about the challenges and surprises they’ve experienced making the Sac Town Leap.