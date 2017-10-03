Morning Report: SANDAG Staff Wants Three Gas Tax Hikes

I would like to donate $

• Three homeless people have been attacked and killed in just the past few weeks in San Diego, the U-T reports. “Two of the victims were fatally stabbed and one was hit in the head with a skateboard.”

Last year, a man allegedly killed four homeless people and attacked eight more. “Some had railroad spikes driven into the head or chest, and some were set on fire,” the U-T notes. But no one knows if attacks on the homeless are up because they’re not tracked.

• The U-T looks into whether the city or county could be successfully sued over the botched response to the outbreak. The answer: Maybe. But winning a suit is no slam-dunk.

Trump’s Bonkers Border Claim Not So Nutty

The president thinks we need a see-thru border wall because the existing one is, well, vulnerable in a unique way: “So now they take drugs, literally, and they throw it, a hundred pounds of drugs. They throw it over the wall, they have catapults, but they throw it over the wall, and it lands and it hits somebody on the head.”

Sounds like a Trumpian fib. The reality: Not quite, although there seems to be a bit of collusion with creativity. According to the fact checkers at PolitiFact, “Trump was largely accurate about drugs being catapulted. Immigration officials have seized marijuana launched across the border, and in some cases, found catapults. Whether people have been hit on the head by these sacks is uncertain.”

Border Report: Do What You’re Told and Get Deported

This week’s VOSD Border Report leads with the story of an undocumented immigrant in Carlsbad who’d been allowed to stay as long as he checked in with immigration officials. Then came the Trump administration.

His family pleaded for him to be allowed to remain here; he’s married with two kids and was the family breadwinner. But he was deported last week. We talked to his attorney about the case; she says “the ever-changing policies… keep getting worse and worse and more punitive as time goes on.”

Also in the Border Report: Border sewage may not be responsible for the hepatitis A outbreak, massive immigration arrests in L.A. and state money to help students affected by DACA renew their status.

Quick News Hits: Happy Hippo Times 12

• Jennifer Irvine, a San Diego attorney, was one of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history in Las Vegas Sunday night.

• “The Chula Vista City Council has voted to adopt a 2017 climate action plan to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city in an effort to achieve total clean energy by 2035,” the U-T reports. One council member opposed the vote, saying the plan — with grand goals like reducing waste to zero — will hurt the poor.

The city, the second-largest in the county and one of the top 100 in the nation, is home to 260,000 people.

• The city is poised to pay out $250,000 to another victim of a sexual predator cop whose misdeeds have cost taxpayers more than $2 million in settlements, the U-T reports. “The case prompted the department to establish a new policy requiring two officers to accompany any female in custody.”

• A hippo at the San Diego Zoo has given birth to her 12th calf, a healthy baby… something. Its gender doesn’t seem to yet be available, although the calf is clearly adorable. You can look at pictures here, and you can drop by and say hello too.

Mother’s Day brunch is going to be crowded. Hopefully the kids will spring for unlimited mimosas for Mama Hippo. She sure deserves a drink or 12.

Randy Dotinga is a freelance contributor to Voice of San Diego. He is also immediate past president of the 1,200-member American Society of Journalists and Authors (asja.org). Please contact him directly at randydotinga@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter: twitter.com/rdotinga.

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

