Morning Report: SANDAG Staff Wants Three Gas Tax Hikes

The San Diego Association of Governments is so far behind that, to make good on promises it made to voters in 2004 when they agreed to a sales tax extension, California lawmakers will have to raise the gas tax twice more in 13 years.
At least, that’s the view of staff of the agency. Board members, led by Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, were having none of it. In a surgical deconstruction of staff’s argument, Bailey revealed that they were merely identifying how far behind the agency was on its promises and then assuming that they would make up the difference.
The gas tax increases were part of that.
The state Legislature raised the gas tax this summer. But it was controversial enough to provoke an ongoing recall attempt against one of the lawmakers who cast a crucial vote for it. And the whole repeal could face a voter referendum.
SANDAG staff not only assumed that the gas tax hike would stick but that two more would come. San Diego, staff said, could get up to $100 million a year from the gas tax hike.
