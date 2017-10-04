Morning Report: Councilman Admits Leaking SoccerCity Memo

City Councilman Chris Cate came clean Tuesday, but could be facing bigger problems.
He admitted he was the one who leaked a confidential memo from City Attorney Mara Elliott on the city’s legal position with SoccerCity – a plan to redevelop the area surrounding San Diego County Credit Union Stadium – to private developers behind the proposal.
The city attorney’s office told KPBS the matter is now being investigated by the district attorney; the district attorney’s office declined to comment.
In late June, after the memo leaked, Elliott told KPBS that whoever did it should resign. Mayor Kevin Faulconer told the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Matt Hall that he’d fire a staffer who leaked a document like that.
At a press conference Tuesday, Cate said he had no plans to resign. He said he didn’t see any significant difference in the memo than what Elliott had already released publicly, and gave it to the SoccerCity investors to get responses to some of the claims it made.
“At most this was a misunderstanding between the city attorney and myself,” Cate said, according to the U-T.
