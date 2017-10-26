Morning Report: Parents, Principals Sound the Alarm on Special Ed Classes

When San Diego Unified laid out its plan for massive budget reductions last spring, parents of students with disabilities were worried the cuts would hit their children the hardest.
Indeed, the start to the year has been rocky in many special education classrooms, reports VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan, mainly due to special education staffing shortages.
The district has used interns to teach some special education classes and even asked parents to help fill aide positions. One administrator said in a survey that he or she had to call 911 twice in two weeks because of a shortage of nurses and aides.
“The stress and strain of having to take on so many roles as an administrator and to overcome so many support services being cut (both on site and at Central Office) make doing this job virtually impossible to do well and to give the students the support they deserve,” the administrator wrote.
District officials say they’ve done everything they can to ensure the cuts and other shifts don’t impact services to students. Some of the issues parents and administrators have brought up have been caused by a different transition: the consolidation of some special education classrooms in the district.
And many of the problems are systemic to special education and not related to the budget cuts, Deann Ragsdale, the district’s executive director of special education, told Srikrishnan.