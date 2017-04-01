Morning Report: A Lawmaker Changes Her Mind

A decade ago, Assemblywoman Marie Waldron was an Escondido City councilwoman determined to do something to keep landlords from renting to undocumented immigrants who she claimed were overcrowding apartments. And she did, pushing through an ordinance that did just that.
Fast forward to 2017. Last week, the Republican lawmaker who represents inland North County and parts of Riverside County voted to strengthen an existing state law that bars cities and counties from forcing landlords to discriminate against tenants based on their immigration status.
Our Maya Srikrishnan lays out Waldron’s apparently changed perspective on the issue in a new story and what can be gleaned from it – but doesn’t get any clarity from Waldron herself.
Waldron staffers told us Waldron won’t comment on her votes.
Old Idea Re-Emerges for Old Library
The Old Central Library’s been sitting vacant since 2013 and it remains unclear just how long it’ll stay that way.
I checked into its status this week after hearing that two power brokers focused on finding solutions to San Diego’s homelessness crisis had taken interest in whether the site could become a shelter.