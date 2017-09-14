Morning Report: Hep A Crisis Pushes Faulconer to Act on Shelters

On Wednesday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the city will pitch three temporary tents in Barrio Logan, Midway and East Village to house people who are homeless.
As Lisa Halverstadt reports, those three sites had actually been on city officials’ radar all along.
Faulconer pledged quick action on the homeless issue back in January. By June, he explained the lack of progress by saying it was important to do things right and get buy-in. By that time, city officials had already looked at many sites for homeless shelters and ruled them out.
But now, Faulconer and others have been spurred to action by San Diego’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak, which is making international headlines.
The crisis appears to have tilted the scales for Faulconer toward action over waiting for consensus:
City leaders didn’t have to wait for the conditions on the streets to get so bad before finally springing into action. “Lives are on the line. We need to take action,” he said Wednesday.