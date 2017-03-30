Morning Report: Mayor Officially Requests Special Election

San Diego’s mayor, Kevin Faulconer, has submitted his official request to the City Council that it consider putting a hotel-room tax increase on the ballot. The new money would fund an expansion of the Convention Center and set aside a little for homeless services and roads.
The mayor listed specific goals for the money he requests for roads and the Convention Center. Obviously the goal of the Convention Center is to expand the Convention Center. The goal of the streets part is to meet or exceed a certain conditions index for streets.
No goal is listed for the homeless services effort.
“Funding will support long-term regional efforts to address homelessness as well as immediate interventions for some of our most vulnerable homeless families…” the mayor’s request reads before listing some approaches it could fund.
The mayor also put it in writing that he wants the ballot measure to come up at a special election this November.
The increase to the hotel room tax would be 1 percent for the whole city of San Diego. Another 1 percent for hotels south of Highway 56 and north of Highway 54. And another 1 percent for hotels downtown. It would be on top of the city’s 10.5 percent hotel room tax along with the 2 percent tourism marketing levy.