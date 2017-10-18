Morning Report: America’s Finest Fight with Feces

The hepatitis A outbreak, which has killed 19 people, is renewing interest in a battle as old as San Diego: The fight against excrement.
The effort to manage sewage has not always gone well for San Diego. But it was looking up until this summer.
Now, a congressman has sounded the alarm about local waterways. And an image problem around sewage has arisen again, like in the 1980s when there so much waste was running into Mission Bay its beaches were closed a quarter of the time.
There’s no indication the current hepatitis outbreak – among the deadliest in America in two decades – is linked to the sewage from San Diego’s waterways. Rather, the current theory is poor sanitation around homeless encampments fueled the outbreak.
But over the past decade, 20 million gallons of sewage have spilled from the region’s public sewer systems into public waterways. That figure that doesn’t even count the millions of gallons of sewage that have come into the United States from Mexico through the Tijuana River. Things are getting better: In 2000, the city spilled sewage 365 times. Last year, several years after a lawsuit forced the city to clean up its act, there were only 37 spills.
In other hepatitis-related news, the county health department released slightly more helpful information on where victims of the outbreak are from — about two-thirds of those who fell ill live inside the city. Our Lisa Halverstadt recently wrote about why the county claims it can’t release specific information on the victims and she posted some more thoughts yesterday. The county also revealed that more than 500 people have contracted the disease and a 19th person died from it.