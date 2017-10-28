Morning Report: Amid Crackdown, Homeless Move to the River

Homeless people don’t cease to exist when they’re forced to move along. They just move elsewhere.
And as Ry Rivard found, more homeless San Diegans have moved near the Mission Valley stretch of the San Diego River recently, as police enforcement has ramped up downtown.
Rivard reports that the San Diego River Park Foundation found 101 homeless camps during its latest count, more than it’s ever counted since it started conducting a monthly census there in 2008.
Rivard also explored potential safety risks facing those living near the river and checked in with the city to see what it’s doing to aid homeless people living in the area.
• San Diego’s massive hepatitis A outbreak has put the spotlight on the struggles facing the more than 5,600 people living on streets countywide.
In a special podcast, Kinsee Morlan and I chat about the health crisis that’s had an outsize impact on San Diego’s homeless population. Morlan also interviewed Dennis Stein and Tony Rodriguez, who’ve spent months working on a documentary about homelessness in San Diego. Stein and Rodriguez, who’s lived on the street for nearly five years, talked to Morlan about the challenges facing homeless San Diegans. I’ll be moderating a panel discussion today with Rodriguez, Stein, City Councilman Chris Ward and Ruth Bruland of Father Joe’s Villages today following a free screening at The Observatory in North Park.