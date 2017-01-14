Morning Report: An Annotated Guide to the State of the City

Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivered his third state of the city address Thursday, and we’ve got you covered.
These sorts of speeches tend to be sprawling, policy-heavy odes to all the things a city does and could do. If you don’t obsess over city government, it’s a lot to handle.
We’ve reproduced his entire speech and annotated it to provide additional context and clarity in all the places we thought could use it. We’ve explained where the numbers he used came from, laid out the backstory for all the things he congratulated the city on accomplishing and outlined how realistic some of his plans and promises are going forward.
Faulconer issued parting words to the Chargers, touted his route to stemming housing costs citywide and unveiled his big plan to raise hotel taxes to expand the convention center, address homelessness and pave more streets.