Morning Report: Architects Design Homes for Free (for Now)

For five years, a dozen architects and designers have sat in a Little Italy office and gone about their business of designing buildings, all for nothing. Well, for now, at least.
As our Kinsee Morlan reports, the RED Office firm relies on “sweat equity” — work now, make money later. A lot later. They’ll get a piece of the action from the rent that tenants pay in their buildings.
“As it turns out, working for free comes with some hefty risks and challenges,” Morlan writes. “Employees at the firm have spent the last five years working without pay on time-consuming projects that ultimately fell through.” They have other jobs that keep them afloat.
Also in our story: Why is an apartment complex known as “a mullet”? How big is a “micro loft”? And how does architectural outsourcing fit into all this?
• As the U-T reports, a church-owned apartment complex in Pacific Beach is up for sale, but owner Christ Lutheran Church has worked out an arrangement to make sure it still offers low rents to seniors. The bait for a buyer: It’s being sold for $9.5 million, less than it’s worth.
Opinion: Let’s Fix the Food Waste Mess
A new city law is scheduled to soon set fresh requirements on firms that help small restaurants get rid of their food waste. Environmentalists are crying foul, saying the rules will kick small businesses in this line of work to the curb.