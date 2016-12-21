Morning Report: Art Venues Face Fire Safety Crackdown
Mayor touts homeless vet assistance but many don’t have homes yet, U-T columnist blisters Chargers owner, city settles family’s lawsuit over prominent case, Tijuana debates Uber, and S.D.’s two college football bowls get rated.
This month’s deadly warehouse blaze in Oakland is focusing attention on fire safety at venues where artists and performers gather. Here in San Diego, three arts venues — Glashaus and La Bodega in Barrio Logan and Bread & Salt in Logan Heights — are being told they can’t host public events because of problems discovered by inspectors.
While warehouses often give artists a cheaper place to live, work and perform, they “can be chock full of code and fire violations like inadequate emergency exits, poor ventilation and lack of sprinklers,” our Kinsee Morlan reports. “Artists sometimes live in these warehouses illegally, or they hold illegal events that pack in more people than can safely exit in an emergency.”
The owner of Bread & Salt says the venues are being unfairly targeted, a charge that the city fire marshal denies. The fire marshal said the inspection of La Bodega came from an anonymous tip not long after the fire in Oakland, and inspections at Bread & Salt and Glashaus have been ongoing.
• In other arts news, we’re out with episode five of Culturecast, VOSD’s public-radio-style podcast covering the intersection of arts and gentrification in Barrio Logan. Coincidentally, the episode focuses on Bread & Salt, an arts space inside an old bread factory on the border of Barrio Logan and Logan Heights.
