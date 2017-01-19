Morning Report: Arts Center Faces Big-Time Challenges

Nick Inzunza, the former mayor of National City who was singed by scandal, wants to turn the Barrio Logan neighborhood into another Little Italy, a hub of Latino culture. He boosted his vision by turning a building he owns into a home for a center for the arts.
As our Kinsee Morlan reports, his vision has come up hard against recent realities. La Bodega, an arts gallery in his building, has been shuttered until it meets fire safety rules.
“We’re guilty as charged,” Inzunza said. “I don’t know what else to say. When people ask if we were having parties in the building, well yes, it’s on Facebook and YouTube. Hundreds of people show up to La Bodega events because people are hungry for this kind of stuff in San Diego.”
The gallery has raised some money through a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the improvements. “Other community groups have also stepped up to host fundraisers for the gallery. Inzunza said he’s doing his part,” Moran writes.