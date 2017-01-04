Morning Report: As State Abdicates, Others Try to Control Water Pollution

Yesterday, we told you about how the state’s water pollution rules are a disaster of California-sized proportions: “The state doesn’t know how many unpermitted businesses are out there or how much damage they’re doing.” Now, the second part in our three-part series looks at who’s minding the store.
Turns out that “a private police force of local attorneys and environmentalists” has taken over much of the state’s job, our Ry Rivard reports.
Locally, water control officials in recent years didn’t even look at lab reports from possible polluters. But “a fresh pair of eyes has been going over those files for the last several years: private attorneys. The regulatory paperwork is public, so outside environmental groups are combing through it, looking for companies to take to court,” Rivard writes.
The result is “a patchwork of costly settlements for the businesses that actually submit lab reports about how much pollution is coming off their property, in accordance with state law. But that doesn’t include companies that evade the system entirely.”
