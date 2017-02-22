Morning Report: SANDAG Board Pushes for Probe

We’ve known for a while that SANDAG, a powerful coalition of local governments, was coming in way short on a previous tax increase and botched its projections of income from a ballot measure. Elected officials on the SANDAG board now want some answers. Several are calling for an independent investigation.
In emails sent in response to a query from VOSD and NBC 7 San Diego, seven of SANDAG’s 21 board members said they were not told about the agency’s botched economic forecast. “None of us are suggesting the result of such an examination is a foregone conclusion — it may indeed exonerate SANDAG — but for the public to be well-served an impartial and thorough examination must be conducted,” wrote Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and six other board members.
A spokesman for San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer wrote in after the story ran to say the mayor, as well, supports an independent inquiry.
SANDAG staff leaders have insisted they didn’t knowingly mislead the public when they put last fall’s failed Measure A on the ballot.