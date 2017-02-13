Morning Report: Baja Becoming a Senior Care Destination

By Kinsee Morlan |
There’s a lot of talk about San Diego’s high housing costs, but the conversation rarely extends to include assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.
The ballooning bill for seniors who live in facilities in Southern California is driving an increasing number of them to head to Mexico in search of more affordable care across the border.
Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan looks into the growing trend in senior care.
Estimates put the savings in opting to move to Mexico for senior care at anywhere from 61 percent to 240 percent, Srikrishnan reports.