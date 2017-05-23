Morning Report: Big-City Mayor Has Little Pull With SANDAG

This post has been updated.
Chula Vista, the second-largest city in the county, is home to more people than Buffalo, Reno, Boise or St. Petersburg, Fla. Its mayor is a fan of boosting new housing developments, public transit and tax measures to pay for infrastructure, just the kinds of projects that the coalition of local governments known as SANDAG likes to support.
But Mary Salas, one of the first Latina mayors in the county, and her city are not dominant voices on the SANDAG board. In fact, she and the entire South Bay “continue to take a backseat to more powerful politicians and regional priorities” our Maya Srikrishnan reports in a new profile of Salas. “Salas said she wasn’t able to get a leadership position at SANDAG, even though she was the only applicant.”
Now, environmentalists and liberals are criticizing her, accusing Salas of not being progressive enough. But others see the price that’s paid by those who challenge the local power structure.
“Political and economic power in Chula Vista and most of the region was in the hands of the same demographics for a long time,” says a former city mayor. “Power doesn’t let go of power very easily. I saw people be dismissive of her because she’s a woman and a woman of color. I experienced some of the same things myself.”
Council Wary of Mayor’s Tax Hike
The mayor wants to hike taxes on hotel guests to pay for a convention center expansion and fund homelessness solutions and street repairs. But several City Council members on Monday raised questions about his project, adding to the momentum among critics including some local labor leaders.