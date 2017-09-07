Morning Report: Big Questions on Big Water Tunnels

San Diego water officials were once some of the most ardent supporters of a plan to build two tunnels underneath the Sacramento Delta. But now, they’re not nearly as excited, though they are not outright opposing the plan either.
As water agencies inch closer to deciding if we all should pay a bit more each month for the tunnels, Ry Rivard points out that we don’t know two things: First, we don’t know how much the tunnels will cost. Second, we don’t know how much water they will guarantee us.
Those are kind of important questions.
Unlike other projects, the tunnels will likely not bring Southern California more water. They’ll just make what we get from the north more reliable and less threatened by regulation and natural disaster.
Supes OK Public Health Emergency for Hepatitis A
The County Board of Supervisors unanimously OK’d a public health emergency declaration on Wednesday, a move intended to bring in more funds and resources to address a deadly Hepatitis A outbreak.
Homeless advocate Michael McConnell tweeted from the meeting that community members who’ve contracted the virus – including those who are not homeless – spoke about the impact the disease is having on the community. The county’s public health officer said during the meeting about two-thirds of those affected have been homeless and/or illicit drug users, according to Patch California.
May be time to move on from this issue, like the High Speed Rail Project the unions have been assured they'll have a monopoly on the construction, most environmental "advocates" have either been bought off, told to stand down or will be legislated as not having standing. The cost will be pinned to those having more than they need so the brave people of California will support increased taxation.
Please move on to the latest example of public education failing us.