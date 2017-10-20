Morning Report: When Border Patrol Can Pull People Over

For San Diegans, Border Patrol officers and vehicles are ubiquitous. Border Patrol agents are permitted to perform operations within 100 miles of a border, an area that essentially blankets San Diego County. Despite their presence, many people aren’t clear about which laws the Border Patrol is there to enforce, and under what circumstances they choose to do so.
“Their authority to question individuals, make arrests, administer oaths or take and consider evidence is not geographically restricted by law,” writes Mario Koran. That said, Border Patrol checkpoints and roving units are not out there to enforce vehicle laws. But that doesn’t mean they don’t pull over cars. They do, and while police require concrete evidence to stop a car, the Border Patrol’s standard only requires that an agent has “reasonable suspicion.”
Unlike other agencies, Border Patrol agents can consider race and ethnicity when deciding whether to stop a car. Koran also notes some other activities the Border Patrol have found suspicious: “not looking at agents who pulled up alongside the car, sitting rigidly upright in seats, acting nervously in the presence of Border Patrol agents or simply driving toward Los Angeles.”
San Diego Unified Staffing Surged Then Plunged
New data obtained by our Ashly McGlone illuminates the staffing levels at San Diego Unified. The numbers show the district overall has shed 857 employees when compared to the school year that began in 2016.
“Non-teaching staff decreased by 398 employees, while certificated staff are down 373 employees, according to district figures,” McGlone reports.
Those numbers contrast to the school year that began in 2015, when the district went on a hiring binge. That year, the number of certificated employees rose by 526, although the district wasn’t sure why that was.