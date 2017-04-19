Morning Report: Border Wall? Try a Cross-Border ‘Hub’

As the president dreams of walls, owners of a mammoth piece of property at the border have another goal in mind: A cross-border hub that brings people together to work and live instead of dividing them.
Our Maya Srikrishnan reports: “The plans include moderate-priced housing meant for both San Diegans and Tijuanenses. They include industrial space for Tijuana’s manufacturing industry, which developed in part because of its proximity to the U.S., as well as expansive green space and nature preserves, something lacking in Tijuana and influenced by the efforts to conserve such spaces on the other side of the border.”
What about the White House and its anti-Mexican rhetoric? One of the people behind the project says that won’t be a problem. If the United States won’t play ball, she says, the project will go forward with the help of the next country willing to work with Mexico and build maquiladoras there.
Translating S.D. Unified’s Spin
To hear San Diego Unified officials tell it, their $124 million shortfall isn’t all bad. It’s a “plan for school stability” that will result in #strongerschools.
Of course, hundreds of people may lose their job in the process. Poor schools will be affected the most, and there’s an uncomfortable truth — the district had been told that it was spending too much and would face a crisis.
To catch you up on the reality vs. the spin, our Adriana Heldiz and Scott Lewis put together a handy video to explain how we got here and what’s happening.