Morning Report: New Details on Foot-Dragging That Slowed Hep A Response

San Diego officials from the city and county have stepped up their efforts to address the hepatitis A crisis in the aftermath of a VOSD story detailing behind-the-scenes foot-dragging. They’ve also stepped up PR efforts to assure citizens that they’re taking action.
But Lisa Halverstadt used emails released plus accounts from city and county officials, to give us more details on the bureaucratic mess that prevented a swift initial response to the crisis.
Even seemingly small actions required several weeks, or months, of exchanges before anything got done. Here’s a little preview: When city leaders decided to provide guidance to downtown businesses about sanitation, it took them a full two months to actually do it. And when the city and county decided that distributing posters encouraging hepatitis A vaccinations to recreation centers and libraries was a good idea, it took two months of back-and-forth emails to make it happen.
• City officials announced further efforts to curb the hepatitis A outbreak by expanding sidewalk-washing to more neighborhoods, including Uptown and Mid-City. (Union-Tribune)
Supreme Court Deals Water Authority a Loss
The San Diego County Water Authority’s long-running legal case against its nemesis, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, ended on Wednesday with a win for Metropolitan.
“For years, San Diego water officials argued the region’s major supplier of water, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, charges too much to deliver water to San Diego from the Colorado River,” Ry Rivard reports. The state Supreme Court declined to hear the case Wednesday, leaving in place a lower court ruling that sided with Metropolitan.