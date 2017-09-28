Morning Report: New Details on Foot-Dragging That Slowed Hep A Response

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

The idea that Metropolitan charges San Diego too much for water has been the centerpiece of a PR campaign by the Water Authority. Wednesday’s move by the state high court deflates that argument, but it’s not likely that it will put an end to the feud between the two agencies, which is as strong as ever and constantly takes weird turns.

How New Village Arts Flew the Coop

From an old chicken coop that just 25 people could cram into to a big city-owned building in the heart of Carlsbad Village, New Village Arts has definitely upgraded its digs since it first launched in 2001.

In the latest episode of “I Made it in San Diego,” our podcast focused on the personal stories behind the region’s businesses, Kristianne Kurner talks to VOSD contributor Dallas McLaughlin about the ups and downs of building a successful theater company.

Kurner talks about her divorce from her cofounding husband, a nightmare bookkeeper who nearly ended the company and much more in the entertaining 45-minute episode.

Remember: We Already Have a Border Wall

Construction of border wall prototypes are officially under way – not far away from the border wall that already exists.

The New York Times reminded folks about the wall here in San Diego, pointing out that our fence serves as a good model for what a giant border wall can and cannot accomplish.

• According to its own rules, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shouldn’t detain pregnant women unless there’s a very compelling reason to do so. “Despite this, the agency acknowledges detaining hundreds of pregnant women annually. Three of them miscarried in ICE custody so far this year,” reports HuffPost. At least one of the disturbing instances took place at the Otay Mesa detention facility.

• I’ve been seeing several photos of local bigwigs in Washington D.C. on social media lately. That’s because it’s the annual San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce lobbying trip, and the delegation of local business leaders and elected officials were there to talk about the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Union-Tribune)

• Rep. Duncan Hunter wants President Donald Trump to pardon two former Border Patrol agents who were convicted in the shooting of an unarmed marijuana smuggler, and for trying to cover up their crime. President George W. Bush commuted their sentences back in 2009, but Hunter said the former agents deserve a full pardon. (Union-Tribune)

NCTD’s Slow Response to Problems Pointed Out by Grand Jury

If you ride public transit in the North County, you might already know about the Sprinter’s temperamental ticketing machines.

The problems were pointed out in one of two recent Grand Jury reports focused on the North County Transit District. The other Grand Jury report found that the agency provides only limited space for disabled riders.

In his latest North County Report, VOSD contributor Ruarri Serpa reports that the transportation agency wants more proof that there’s actually a systemic problem for disabled riders, and while NCTD is slowly working to fix the ticketing machines, officials have said they don’t think they’re all that bad.

Also in Serpa’s roundup: North County faces its own battle with hepatitis A, Oceanside residents still don’t know if they have a mayor and more.

Quick News Hits

• CNN uses the weekly protests outside Rep. Darrell Issa’s office to set the stage for its think piece on the California’s GOP’s dwindling supporters.

• Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth tweeted that Mayor Kevin Faulconer has plans to open a city-sanctioned homeless campsite in Golden Hill.

• The San Diego Police Department isn’t the only local police agency dealing with a staffing shortage, Chula Vista police say their department is severely understaffed. (NBC San Diego)

• KPBS profiled the nonprofit Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, or PERT, and the work it does to help officers and deputies respond to calls about people with mental illnesses.

• Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the death of Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by El Cajon Police officers. KPBS talked to members of Olango’s family who’ve renewed calls for police reform, and a CityBeat editorial calls on El Cajon residents to urge the City Council to create a police citizen review board.

• In its ongoing quest to boost attendance in the post-“Blackfish” world, SeaWorld announced a cheap new annual pass.

• Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill moving California’s primary elections to early March, when primary elections actually matter.

Kinsee Morlan is engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org.

This article relates to: News, Morning Report

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

Partner Voices