Morning Report: When Children Are Stranded By Deportation

The specter of federal immigration agents hovering around school campuses is the kind of stuff that gives undocumented immigrants nightmares. Under President Trump’s new policies, there is no “safe” undocumented immigrant, and stories of Immigration and Customs Enforcement taking parents into custody at or around school campuses has a chilling effect on some parents’ willingness to appear at school with their child. Mario Koran and Adriana Heldiz look into what happens when disaster strikes and parents are deported, leaving their children behind.
Some families have a plan for who will take care of children if their parents are deported. But for those families whose plans fail, the last stop is a messy foster care system. “The county would file a petition on behalf of the child in juvenile dependency court,” and the child would be taken into custody, Koran and Heldiz report. The child would probably end up in a temporary emergency shelter while a more permanent home is located.
Eventually the child could be reunited with their parents, sometimes via permanent relocation to Mexico. “Roughly half a million children enrolled in Mexican schools are U.S. citizens,” Koran and Heldiz write.
The Resurrection of Lilac Hills
You may remember Lilac Hills Ranch by its duck-and-weave antics while trying to get approval to build a new community out in the hills of Valley Center, or perhaps you remember voting against the project last November like 63 percent of San Diegans did. Some narratives keep on giving, though, and Lilac Hills’ developer Accretive is quietly trudging along, hitting targets required to keep the project on track to be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors. “Even when it sent the project to voters, Accretive never withdrew Lilac Hills from consideration by the county,” Maya Srikrishnan and Andrew Keatts report.
Accretive recently got a required permit for managing stormwater at the proposed development, but otherwise they have kept quiet. Accretive isn’t talking, and “the county hasn’t received anything else from the developers about the project or their plans moving forward,” Srikrishnan and Keatts write.
Poorest Hurt Most in School Layoffs: San Diego Explained
We know that 1,500 employees might face layoffs under the most recent budget cuts proposed by San Diego Unified School District. What we also know is that the least tenured teachers, who will be the first to lose their jobs, tend to be found in higher numbers at the poorest schools. In our most recent San Diego Explained, Mario Koran and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go over how that mixture of poor schools with new teachers means those schools will be the hardest hit by layoffs.
I feel for these poor souls, splitting up families is a travesty. Why are people convicted of white collar crimes, multiple drunk driving offenses or tax evasion taken from their families and locked away? Drug dealers who provide a valuable service to those in need are snatched off the streets, people in need who take trinkets from those who have more than they need are hunted down and taken from their families, oh the horror!
No child need EVER be left behind.
All that is necessary is for the INS to ask every deportee if they have dependent children or other familoy members in the U.S. and deport the entire family together.