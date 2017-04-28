Morning Report: When Children Are Stranded By Deportation

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Opinion: Schools Are East Village Jewels

We recently pointed out that despite a building boom, there’s very little office space going into East Village, despite a “live, work, play” vision for the neighborhood. Michael Stepner, a professor at the NewSchool of Architecture & Design, writes in to express a piece of the puzzle he thinks is being overlooked.

“The area is one of our region’s major educational clusters. You can go from preschool to post-graduate without ever leaving the neighborhood,” Stepner writes. He points to a number of colleges located in that area as well as charter schools like the one housed inside the Central Library. UCSD is coming the the neighborhood, too, Stepner points out. “While there may not be a lot of office buildings planned, I believe the neighborhood will continue to grow and blossom into even more of an innovation hub,” he writes.

Kept Faith on Petco Park

Your favorite local sports podcast produced out of downtown San Diego and mine, The Kept Faith, is back with another riveting episode. This week the guys talk about the current state of the Petco Park experience. With the team struggling, going downtown to a game is still a fun time, but there are things that could be better. With guests Andy Keatts (an Orioles fan) and Nate Abaurrea from Soccer Nation (a Giants fan), they examine the complexities of in-game stadium operations.

So-Called Gang Members Fight Back

For years we’ve been chronicling California’s law enforcement efforts to classify individuals as gang members using guilt-by-association methods that produced inaccurate results, such as infants being added to the list.

Now, KPBS’s Claire Trageser reports on a local nonprofit organization that is using a law set to take effect in 2018 to take the fight back to police by using lawyers to challenge gang member designations in court. “The San Diego nonprofit Pillars of the Community is preparing a legal team to help people who believe they have been mistakenly identified as gang members,” Trageser writes.

Encinitas Sued Again Over Housing

Encinitas, try as it might, just hasn’t been able to get it together when it comes to addressing growth plans and affordable housing requirements laid out by the state. The residents there are in a constant struggle over who controls the future of the city. KPBS’s Alison St. John reports on how the city is now being sued again over its lack of growth planning, this time by a nonprofit called SD Tenants United. The group is “advocating for lower income renters and lobbying for rent control,” St. John reports. Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear says the city is working on a new ballot measure it hopes will earn approval, unlike the last one voters shot down.

Lightning Round

• Beach closures in the neighborhood of Imperial Beach happen a lot, due to sewage spewing out of the Tijuana River unchecked. In total, over a 10-year period, Imperial Beach has cumulatively been closed for nearly four and a half of those years. (Union-Tribune)

• An inmate at Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa lay dead in his cell for an estimated two to three days before being discovered. (Times of San Diego)

• KPBS checks in on what the exploding homeless population looks like from the eyes of a cop who works on the homeless team.

• A court told the California Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its refusal to turn over emails that would shed light on a deal that put ratepayers on the hook for $3.3 billion in connection with the shutdown of the power station at San Onofre. The CPUC reconsidered and came back with the same refusal. (KPBS)

• Calexico is settling cases related to its police department’s 2014 corruption scandal. (Courthouse News)

• The Union-Tribune looks into the murky business of beer journalism at local alt-weekly CityBeat, which is both critical of and in business with Anheuser-Busch.

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

Written by Seth Hall Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can reach him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

Partner Voices