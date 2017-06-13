Morning Report: City Council Shoots Down Special Election

City Council Democrats on Monday responded to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s power move with a power move of their own: They voted in lockstep not to schedule the special election the mayor is seeking.

Late last week, Faulconer used his veto power to restore money for the special election that the Council had taken out. But it’s up to the Council to actually schedule a special election, and it voted not to on a 5-4 party-line vote. Faulconer was hoping two measures would go before voters later this year: his plan to raise the hotel tax to expand the Convention Center and fund homelessness services and road repairs, and the SoccerCity plan to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium.

Just six months ago, Council Democrats fractured over who should be the Council president, in what became a proxy war between factions within the liberal base. Council President Myrtle Cole won, with Faulconer’s support and the votes of the four Republicans on the Council.

That seems like a long time ago. The Democrats remained united this week under heavy pressure from the mayor’s office. They each discussed their commitment to putting up a different ballot measure in 2018, one that could see a greater emphasis on homelessness and affordable housing.

• Monday’s vote was about whether to schedule a special election. But there are still pieces of the saga coming to a Council meeting near you. On Tuesday, the Council will vote on whether to override the mayor’s budget changes. After the Council stripped funding for a special election from the budget, Faulconer used his veto power to put the money back in – and he made vindictive cuts to his opponents’ Council budgets as retribution. The Council will need a supermajority – six votes – to undo the mayor’s actions.

• The City Council will vote next Monday on whether to place the SoccerCity plan for the Qualcomm Stadium site on a future ballot. If the special election is off the table, that ballot would likely go before voters in 2018. They could also approve the measure outright, without sending it to a public vote, but that is not expected.