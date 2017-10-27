Morning Report: City Council’s Airbnb Vote Stumbles After Memo

This week, the City Council was set to finally meet and resolve that pesky short-term rental problem that has paralyzed city leaders for years. But that meeting got canceled when, just days prior, a legal memo issued by City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office inferred the proposals under consideration were illegal. At issue were two proposals on how to deal with short-term rentals, one of which already had support from four Council members. A fifth yes vote was likely. Elliott’s memo caused the Council members to abruptly throw the brakes on the plan, but the city attorney tells VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt that wasn’t the outcome she intended.

“The goal, Elliott said, was to give City Council members legal advice on an array of policy suggestions,” Halverstadt writes. Instead of feeling advised, several Council members told Halverstadt about a bevy of reservations the memo inspired, including legal concerns and feelings that Elliott is trying to stall the proposals.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office confirmed Thursday it is now working with Council members to “incorporate [the mayor’s] suggestions into the options they’ve already pulled together,” Halverstadt reports.

SANDAG’s New Rules: San Diego Explained

California legislators recently passed a law that overhauls how San Diego’s transit planning agency, SANDAG, approves its projects. The way SANDAG previously voted on items required wide consensus from all cities in the county and ensured that the status quo would be largely maintained. But now, if a large city in the county can drum up support from just a couple of smaller cities, that can be enough to gain approval. Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean show how a monumental power shift has occurred as a result in our most recent San Diego Explained.

Who Pays for the Big Fires?

Pacific Gas & Electric, the large utility that serves Northern California, is making an argument to state regulators that it shouldn’t be on the hook for the hundreds of millions of dollars the utility estimates it could owe if it is found to be responsible for the horrendous wildfires that recently scorched California. Preliminary reports cast suspicion on whether PG&E’s power lines may have touched off the fires that devastated thousands of homes and killed dozens of people.

The Mercury News reports it’s the exact same argument that San Diego Gas & Electric has been trying to make in court to get out from under massive costs it faces as a result of power lines that touched off three major wildfires in San Diego in 2007. But so far, the courts have not been receptive to SDG&E’s arguments. “After more than a year of hearings and motions, two administrative law judges rejected San Diego Gas & Electric’s request to pass along $397 million in uninsured expenses from the 2007 fires on to its ratepayers.”