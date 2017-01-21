Morning Report: City, County Face Pension Payment Pileup

By Lisa Halverstadt |
Pension debts are skyrocketing again years after a pension crisis sent city leaders into a tailspin.
New reports reveal city and county pension fund deficits have surged 90 percent in two years, reaching nearly $7 billion– even despite a slew of reforms, Ashly McGlone reports.
The reasons: longer life expectancies, poor market gains and across-the-board salary hikes after years of status quo.
Now, McGlone finds, the city’s talking about trimming each department’s budget by 3.5 percent while the county says it’s found ways to avoid cuts.