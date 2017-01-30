Morning Report: City Could Cut the Pot Supply Line

California voters made recreational marijuana use legal statewide, and now local leaders are grappling with how to regulate the budding industry (sorry, but pot puns basically write themselves).
VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan has been focusing on a set of proposed regulations on medical and recreational marijuana that the San Diego City Council will consider on Tuesday. Her latest is a look at a controversial piece of the proposal that would ban all cultivating, manufacturing and testing of marijuana within San Diego city limits.
Srikrishnan talks to marijuana industry insiders who say a flat-out ban on the supply side of the business would mean missed tax revenue for the city. The ban would also force local dispensaries to get all of their products from outside the region, they said, which would raise costs for dispensaries and their customers and would also be less environmentally friendly.
The Ocean Beach Planning Board opposes the ban — it wants the city to regulate that side of the business instead. The beach neighborhood has some skin in the game since that’s where PharmLabs, a marijuana testing lab, is located.